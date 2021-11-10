Vice presidential aspirant Walden Bello returning to PH on Nov. 16

Photo from Walden Bello's Twitter account

MANILA — Vice presidential aspirant Walden Bello is returning to the Philippines on Nov. 16 from the United States where he teaches in a university, he said Wednesday.

"I will be in the Philippines for the duration of the campaign and afterwards since I live there," Bello, a 2022 elections candidate of the Laban ng Masa party, told ABS-CBN News in an online exchange.

Bello, who is running with presidential aspirant Leody De Guzman, is an adjunct professor of sociology at the State University of New York at Binghamton, according to Laban Ng Masa.

"I reside in the Philippines for 10 [and] 1/2 months of every year and I'm only in the US for six weeks to give two courses at the State University of New York at Binghamton," he said.

"This year, I left Manila on Sept. 22 and will be back Nov. 16," he added.

In a tweet, Bello disclosed having a farewell party with his students as he said, "BON VOYAGE... Students in my Developmental State grad seminar at @binghamtonu give yours truly the big V at the last session that we turned into a party."

JUST IN: Vice Presidential candidate @WaldenBello is set to return to the Philippines on November 16 morning, Laban Ng Masa spokesperson Leomar Doctolero confirms. | @ABSCBNNews — Josiah Antonio (@josiahvantonio) November 10, 2021

"I'll miss these lovely folks but time to return to the homeland to stop the Marcos-Duterte Axis of Evil," he said.

During his return, which was initially confirmed by Laban ng Masa spokesperson Leomar Doctolero, Bello said he "might make a short visit to Thailand in December to be with the relatives of my late wife, who was Thai."

Bello is among nearly 30 vice presidential aspirants next year, that also include Dr. Willie Ong, Buhay Rep. Lito Atienza, and Senators Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan, Vicente "Tito" Sotto III, and Christopher "Bong" Go. The list will be trimmed in the coming weeks to remove those found to be nuisance candidates.

The official campaign period for national position candidates for the May 9, 2022 elections will start on Feb. 8, 2022.

