Three million Sinovac COVID vaccine doses procured by the national government arrive at NAIA Terminal 2. Vivienne Gulla, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Philippines on Wednesday morning accepted the delivery of 3 million more doses of Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccine which the government procured.

The additional supply arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 2 past 11 a.m. via Philippine Airlines flight PR361.

The National Task Force Against COVID-19 said the jabs were procured by the government through the Asian Development Bank.

Based on the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group's monitoring, a total of 117.24 million vaccine doses have been delivered to the country since Feb. 28 this year.

Three million Sinovac COVID vaccine doses procured by the national government arrive in the Philippines pic.twitter.com/3vLj1edq4d — Vivienne Gulla (@VivienneGulla) November 10, 2021

Of those, more than 87.2 million have been distributed to different localities, with over 65.7 million already administered.

So far, some 30.1 million people in the country are already fully vaccinated against COVID-19, while over 35.6 million others have received their first dose of the vaccine. The government targets to fully inoculate up to 77 million for the country to achieve herd immunity against the respiratory illness.

On Tuesday night, the country also received nearly 794,000 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine donated by the government of Germany.

Philippine authorities are ramping up the country's inoculation program to reach the target 1.5 million administered shots daily.

The government is planning to hold a 'National Vaccine Day' program to be carried out on Nov. 29 until Dec. 1, with the aim of inoculating up to 15 million individuals.

The Philippines has recorded a total of 2.8 million confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 30,544 were active, as of Tuesday.

The widening vaccination coverage in the country has been cited as among reasons for the decline in new infections observed since last month.

Aside from those of Sinovac and AstraZeneca, the Philippines is also using the vaccine products of Moderna, Pfizer, Gamaleya Institute, Johnson & Johnson, and Sinopharm.

-- Vivienne Gulla, ABS-CBN News

RELATED VIDEO