Billionaire presidential aspirant and retired boxing champion Manny Pacquiao on Wednesday challenged his political opponents to share their wealth with the poor, his response to critics chiding him for his gift-giving activities.

Pacquiao, the country's second richest senator with a ₱3.18-billion net worth in 2020, maintained he has been doing his relief activities long before he decided to join politics. He said it is only now that he is running for president that it became an issue.

“Itong ginagawa ko na ito hindi ito pamumulitika kundi ginagawa ko na po ito noon pa... 2002 pa namimigay na ako pera at relief goods sa ating mga kababayang nangangailangan...at least maganda naman po 'yan dahil namimigay ako at hindi nagnanakaw,” Pacquiao said.

(This is not politicking, I've been doing this since 2002, I've been giving away cash and food to those in need... at least that's good I am helping out and not stealing.)

Pacquiao added no public funds were being used for his relief and cash assistance. Everything he gives away is out of his own pocket, he said.

He said that instead of criticizing him for giving relief and cash assistance to the poor, those who are running for public office should do the same.

"'Pag nakakapwesto ang karamihan sa ating mga politiko nakakalimutan na nila ang mga tao. 'Pag eleksyon saka lang silang nagpaparamdam sa mga tao kaya dapat sulitin na nila. Ipamahagi naman nila kahit kauti ang kanilang mga kayamanan. Maganda siguro magkaroon tayo ng ayuda challenge para sa lahat tumatakbo para makinabang naman ang mga Pilipino,” Pacquiao said.

(Once our politicians get elected, they forget people. It's only during election season that they make their presence felt so they should make the best of it. They should share their wealth. It might be good to have an aid challenge among all who are running so people will benefit.)

Pacquiao said he would only stop with his relief and cash aid activities when it is already prohibited as provided under the Omnibus Election Code.

RELATED VIDEO