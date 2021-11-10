MANILA - The camp of presidential aspirant Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. on Wednesday said they would "respect" Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio's decision if she runs for higher office next year.

Lawyer Vic Rodriguez, Marcos' chief-of-staff, said it would be "very inappropriate" if they would comment anything about the issue.

This came after Duterte-Carpio withdrew her mayoral reelection bid in Davao City on Tuesday, drawing speculations she may be running for a national post next year.

"On Sara’s intention to vie for a national office, BBM says such idea deserves respect and any comment for or against it is very inappropriate," Rodriguez said.

"In the meantime, let’s just all wait for what her decision would be," he added.

Rodriguez also reiterated that Marcos Jr., namesake son of fallen dictator Ferdinand Marcos, will not back down in his presidential bid. Any cases against his decision is "obviously a nuisance," he claimed.

Earlier in the day, Partido Federal ng Pilipinas (PFP) which Marcos Jr. chairs, said that the party and its leaders continue to believe in Marcos Jr. and that Duterte-Carpio could be a good running mate.

PFP Secretary-General Thompson Lantion also dismissed the claims of Albay 2nd District Rep. Joey Salceda that Duterte-Carpio would run for the country's top post, describing it as merely the lawmaker’s opinion.

Salceda, however, rejected the speculation that it is possible that Duterte-Carpio will be running as vice president under Marcos' slate.

In 2016, Robredo defeated Marcos Jr. in the vice presidential race that he claimed was rigged. He sought to contest her victory, but Supreme Court justices ruled against him.

Marcos' sister Sen. Imee Marcos earlier called a possible tandem between her brother and Duterte-Carpio as a "marriage made in heaven" as it would supposedly unify votes from the country's north and south.

WATCH