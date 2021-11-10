MAYNILA - Muling pag-aaralan ng Inter-Agency Task Force on COVID-19 ang mas maikling quarantine period para sa mga papasok sa bansa.

Sa plenary debate ng Senado para sa 2022 national budget, binusisi ni Senator Ralph Recto ang polisiya ng IATF.

"What is the policy with regard to the quarantine when you enter the Philippines? Let’s say the United States—and most of the people there are vaccinated—if you have a vaccine, PCR test, and you come to the Philippines, are you still required to quarantine?" ani Recto.

Sagot naman ni Senator Sonny Angara na siyang nagdedepensa sa panukala, kung manggagaling sa bansang nasa green list, hindi na ito kailangang ma-quarantine.

"If you come from a country on the green list, you don’t have to be quarantined. If you are on the yellow country list, which includes the US, you quarantine for five days and if you test negative, you can go home. But if you test positive, you have to go to a facility-based quarantine," aniya.

Sabi pa ni Recto, kailangang tingnan mabuti ang polisiya dahil malaki ang maitutulong nito para sa ekonomiya lalo kung magbukas na sa mga turista.

"So why not kung nabakunahan ka na sa Amerika at pupunta ka ng Pilipinas or OFW ka, is it required to quarantine pa rin?" ani Recto.

Sumang ayon si Angara sa suhestyon ni Recto at sinabi na muling magpupulong ang IATF.

"Secretary Galvez has assured us that they’re going to discuss it and they’re going to merge the green and the yellow so that they could have less quarantine and attract more foreign tourists," aniya.