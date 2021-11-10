Filipinos in Macau warned vs public gatherings sans permit

MANILA - Filipinos in Macau were reminded by the Philippine Consulate General to refrain from organizing or joining public gatherings without a permit from local authorities.

The Philippine consulate's statement on Wednesday came after reports surfaced about some Filipinos assembling in public areas to air support for a Philippine politician.

"Recent pronouncements by Macau authorities have emphasized that the right to assemble and demonstrate in public areas is enjoyed by Macau Permanent Residents and is subject to applicable rules and regulations, including obtaining a prior permit from concerned local authorities," it said.

The consulate called on all Filipino non-resident workers in Macau to strictly follow local laws, noting any violation by OFWs can lead to termination of their employment contract and permit to stay.

"The same principle applies to those holding tourist or other visas," it said.

The consulate also urged Filipinos to avoid gatherings and activities for political purposes, including use of banners and uniforms.

"All Filipinos are once again reminded to strictly observe the laws and regulations of the Macau Government and to respect the sensitivities of the local community," it said.

