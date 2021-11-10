Fil-Ams in San Diego address domestic violence amid high profile cases

Watch more on iWantTFC

Maya Millete and Rhona Fantone are two San Diego Filipino mothers whose lives were cut short by alleged domestic violence earlier this year.

For both cases, their respective husbands-turned-accused killers have been going through legal proceedings. They're not the first. In the past decade, several murder cases involving Filipinos in domestic abuse issues have made headlines in San Diego.

In an attempt to prevent these tragedies, the Filipino Resource Center launched a series of town halls. "We would like to attempt to address this issue and break the cycle of domestic violence," Joann Fields of the Filipino Resource Center said.

Among the guest speakers in the first town hall was Maricris Drouaillet, the sister of Millete who had been missing since January. Millete's husband Larry has pleaded not guilty to her murder.

"I hope my sister's story [will] be a lesson to everyone... If you have a friend or if you have a family member that is going through this, not just physical violence [but also] emotional violence, please let them know that there are resources out there and help them," Drouaillet appealed.

From law enforcement officers to community service providers and lawyers, the Filipino Resource Center is hoping the forums could give victims the assurance and confidence needed to break their cycle of domestic violence.

San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan said authorities receive about 17,000 domestic violence calls each year. She advises victims to seek help and to have a plan in the event an incident can escalate.

"You want to know what the safety plan looks like in order to remain close to notice the red flags and to assist the victim from that violence. The second big point I want to give is that we know and we notice from the thousands of cases that we handle for domestic violence, both misdemeanours and felonies, that the more that the victim is ready to break away - we call it a triggering event whether it is filing for divorce or filing for restraining orders - the more that there can be a potential for that violence to escalate to homicide," Stephan pointed out.

"What that means is that there needs to be resources brought about if you suspect that your partner is abusive, has been abusive, [and] could escalate into more violence. To make sure that there is a safety plan and that the victims know they're not alone and that they can escape with the help of expert resources."

The next Filipino Resource Center domestic violence forum is scheduled for November 16th.