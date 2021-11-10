MANILA — Labor leader Leody De Guzman on Wednesday dared Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio to run for president in the 2022 elections.

This, after the president’s daughter withdrew her bid for reelection, and drew speculations that she may run for a higher office.

In a tweet, De Guzman challenged the younger Duterte to run in order for Filipinos to express their feelings regarding President Rodrigo Duterte's administration.

"Mainam nang sumabak si Sara Duterte sa pagkapangulo. Para mas maiparamdam ng masa ang pagkamuhi sa palpak at marahas na gobyerno ng kanyang ama,” the Partido Lakas ng Masa presidential aspirant said.

(It would be good for Sara Duterte to run for the presidency, so the masses could express their dismay for his father's governance.)

Partido Lakas ng Masa presidential aspirant @LeodyManggagawa dares Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio to run for presidency in the 2022 polls. #Halalan2022 | @ABSCBNNews — Josiah Antonio (@josiahvantonio) November 10, 2021

Albay 2nd District Rep. Joey Salceda earlier claimed that Duterte-Carpio would be running for president in next year's elections.

Salceda said he last spoke to Duterte-Carpio an hour "before everything went down." The Davao Mayor withdrew from the mayoralty race on the same day that her brother, Davao City Vice Mayor Sebastian "Baste" Duterte, withdrew his candidacy for reelection.

Duterte-Carpio has repeatedly denied that she will be running for a national post next year.

Seeking to reverse the politics of Duterte, De Guzman is among 97 individuals who filed their candidacy for President in the 2022 elections.

The other presidential aspirants include Vice President Leni Robredo, Sen. Panfilo "Ping" Lacson, Sen. Manny Pacquiao, Sen. Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso, former Sen. Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr., former Defense Secretary Norberto Gonzales, and former presidential spokesman Ernesto Abella.

The list will be trimmed in the coming weeks to remove those found to be nuisance candidates.

The official campaign period for national position candidates for May 9, 2022, elections will start only on Feb. 8, 2022.

RELATED VIDEO:

Watch more on iWantTFC



