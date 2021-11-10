Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA - Marikina Mayor Marcy Teodoro on Wednesday said Manila Mayor Francisco "Isko Moreno" Domagoso did not violate any law in his executive order that lifted the mandatory use of face shields.

Teodoro cited the Local Government Code, which allowed local units to exercise powers that are "expressly granted, those necessarily implied therefrom, as well as powers necessary, appropriate, or incidental for its efficient and effective governance."

"Tingin ko si Mayor Isko, tiningnan yung ganung probisyon ng batas (I think Mayor Isko looked at the law's provisions that way)...Si Mayor Isko does not violate any law at this point in time. It is within his power. I will do the same if necessary as expressly stated in the law. Kung tingin niya (If he thinks) in Manila, it’s appropriate, necessary, then it’s within his power," he told ANC's Headstart.

"Secondly, wala pa namang pronouncement ang national government on the guidelines on the mandatory or optional use of face shields, so there’s this absence of a regulation at this point in time, so wala siyang vina-violate nung ginawa niya yun. Nauna lang talaga siya at naiba yun sa napag-usapan namin nung Linggo," he added.

(Secondly, there are no pronouncement yet from the national government on the guidelines on the mandatory or optional use of face shields, so there’s this absence of a regulation at this point in time, so he did not violate any with what he did. He just went ahead and that's different from what we talked about last Sunday.)

However, Teodoro also underscored that there are "ultra vires acts" that must be considered, including President Rodrigo Duterte's declaration that put the entire Philippines under an emergency health crisis due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"A task force was created and that is the IATF and based on the promulgation, the task force is mandated to provide us with guidelines on how to effectively curtail the transmission of the virus. It is important that we also consider and operate within that framework," he said.

"Yung batas naman (according to the law), we are a political subdivision of the national government so we could act in accordance to what is good for the general welfare but it should be in accordance or in conformity with the national law," he added.

Metropolitan Manila Development Authority Chairman Benhur Abalos on Monday said mayors in Metro Manila have agreed to support Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo Ano's position to stop the use of face shields except in critical areas. He said this will be submitted to the IATF.

In Marikina City, face shields are still required while awaiting further recommendation from health experts and word from the IATF.

"It’s status quo. What is being implemented is what is being promulgated by IATF resolution," said Teodoro.

He said Metro Manila mayors, who agreed to release unified rules on this, have been asking the Department of Health to release these guidelines on the use of face shields. He urged the agency to listen to what's happening on the ground.

"They should listen more on what’s happening and they should listen more on what the people are telling them, kung ano ang kailangan, ano ang praktikal, ano yung nararamdaman namin," he said.