President Rodrigo Duterte talks to the people after holding a meeting with the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) core members at the Malacañang Palace on November 9, 2021. Karl Alonzo, Presidential Photo

MANILA — President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday urged the Commission on Elections to give "space" for 2022 election contenders to hold in-person campaigns even during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some candidates "cannot afford the expense of the TV exposures" to reach voters, noted Duterte.

"‘Yan ang problema ng Comelec... kung papayagan nila tayong mag-assemble because you cannot campaign by just shouting at one corner. You have to have a place where maybe they would limit the attendants or the number of people," he said in taped national address.

(That is the problem of Comelec, if they will allow us to assemble.)

"But you must give, I’d like to remind the Comelec that you must give the candidates really the space and the—whatever modalities there. Because there can never be an election without a campaign," added the President.

The Comelec earlier said that it was not inclined to ban face-to-face campaigns, but would release a list of guidelines to ensure that sorties would not become super-spreader events.

The 76-year-old Duterte was initially supposed to run for vice president in next year's polls. But in October, he announced he was retiring from politics after stepping down in June 2022. Some allies have since urged him to run for senator instead.

Analysts say it is crucial for Duterte to have a loyal successor to shield him from possible legal action from his war on drugs, which is being investigated by the International Criminal Court.

Duterte's daughter Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio on Tuesday dropped her bid for re-election, paving the way for her to potentially vie for higher office.

