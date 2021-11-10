Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA - The Philippine College of Physicians cautioned Wednesday against further easing of coronavirus restrictions in Metro Manila to Alert Level 1, saying government should take it slow.

"Medyo masyadong mabilis yung pagpapababa sa alert level 1. Less than 1,000, medyo marami pa rin yun, lalo ngayon dumadami ang mga tao na nasa labas. Sumisikip ang spaces, and [ang] possibility na magkaroon ng transmission ay pwedeng tumaas. Siguro hinay-hinay muna tayo.” Dr. Maricar Limpin, president of the Philippine College of Physicians, said in an interview on ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

(“We’re approaching lowering the alert level too fast. Less than 1,000 cases is still a lot of cases, and now more people are going outside so the risk for transmission might increase. We should take it slow.”)

This comes after Health Secretary Francisco Duque said the alert level might be lowered further if the daily number of COVID-19 cases decrease to 500-1,000.

The National Capital Region was placed under Alert Level 2 last November 5 and will remain under this alert level qualification for further review until November 21.

“Remember noon, bumaba ng 1,000 [cases] tapos umakyat dahil ang daming taong nasa labas. So yun ang ating pangamba sa pagbaba sa alert level 1," Limpin said.

("Our daily cases lowered to around a thousand before which brought more people outside that later caused a spike in cases.")

Limpin also warned that since children 12 years below are not yet allowed to get vaccinated, their chances of infection are much higher.

“Wag sanang bigla-bigla (Don't rush it)," she said.

The health expert also cautioned against the rush of Filipinos who will be returning home for the holidays.

"Nagtataasan ang kaso sa ibang bansa... Ang worry natin, yung infections sa lugar nila, lalo yung strains at sub-variants ay madala nila sa atin at makapasok sa ating bansa."

("Cases in other countries are rising again. We worry that they might bring the strains and sub-variants of the infection from their countries of origin back home with them.")

She recommended that Filipinos returning home should still be required to present negative RT-PCR results upon entry, and to undergo necessary quarantine procedures.

The Philippines logged Tuesday another low in COVID-19 daily cases since February with just 1,409 new cases.