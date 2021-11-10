Then Philippine National Police spokesperson Dionardo Carlos (center) joins a press briefing on Jan 22, 2018. Yancy Lim, Malacañang Photo/File

MANILA — President Rodrigo Duterte has appointed Lt. Gen. Dionardo Carlos as the next leader of the Philippine National Police, Malacañang said on Wednesday.

Duterte on Wednesday signed Carlos' appointment effective Nov. 13, said Palace spokesman Harry Roque.

Carlos replaces outgoing PNP chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, who will reach the mandatory retirement age of 56 on Saturday.

"We are confident that Gen. Carlos will continue making the PNP a professional, capable and reform-oriented organization that we envision it to be. We wish Gen. Carlos all the best as the new PNP Chief," Roque said in a statement.

Carlos is currently the PNP's top 4 man as the Chief of Directorial Staff.

He is a former spokesman of the PNP and had served as head of its Aviation Security Group. He later served as Director for Integrated Police Operations in Visayas.