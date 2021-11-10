At least 107,000 COVID-19 violations recorded last week: DILG

The interior department said on Wednesday it recorded last week some 107,000 breaches of guidelines meant to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The violations were recorded on the same week that Metro Manila eased to a lower COVID-19 alert level, the system for which was expanded to several other areas.

"Sa pagluluwag po natin under Alert Level 2, at sa ibang mga karatig areas po na under alert level system, sa pagluluwag, nakita natin na nagkaroon din ng pagtaas ng violation ng mga tinatawag nating health standards and protocols," Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said in a taped meeting that aired on Wednesday.

(With our easing under Alert Level 2, and in adjacent areas under the alert level system, we saw that there was an increase in violations of our health standards and protocols.)

In total, the agency recorded 107,859 violations from Oct. 31 to Nov 6, according to Año's presentation.

These include 71,959 violations on the improper use of anti-virus masks. A total of 47,096 offenders were warned while 1,533 were arrested. The rest were fined or required to do community service, the interior department said.

Another 907 violators were apprehended for mass gatherings, while 34,973 more violated rules on physical distancing.

"Tuloy-tuloy lamang po ang aming pagpapatupad ng mga protocols na ito," Año said.

(We will continue enforcing these protocols.)