At least 100 Filipinos join NYC Marathon

After a break forced by the Covid-19 pandemic, the largest marathon in the world returned for its 50th edition.

More than 30,000 runners, including at least a hundred Filipinos, braved the chilly 40 degree Sunday morning weather at the 2021 TCS New York City Marathon. Filipino French model and tech worker Tommy Ros was among the fastest Filipinos to finish the 26.2 mile race. The 24-year-old completed the race in just a little over 3 hours, placing 695th out of over 24,000 participants and 482nd among US runners. Also joining the race was Filipino runner JC Sta. Teresa who holds the Guinness World Record for the most consecutive days of running an ultra marathon.

Other Filipinos took part in the New York race for life-changing reasons. Melinda Langlois, for one, started running marathons after surviving stage 2 breast cancer in 2012.

"My doctor said 'we don't know when the cancer is going to be back so it's up to you what you want to do with your life.' So I met a few friends and I said, might as well do all the different races," Langlois shared.

As for 50-year-old attorney Estrella Lamparo, surviving brain tumor encouraged her to run marathons. "Everything I worked hard for will be meaningless if I'm not no longer around," Lamparo notes. "So I realize that central to all the things that we work for, the things that we do, is health."

For Deputy Consul General Armand Talbo, finishing his first ever marathon in his last year of duty at the Philippine Consulate General in New York was an accomplishment.

"I was inspired by many of our kababayans who I see here or are into running. They are such inspiring people," Talbo said.

Triathlete Arland Macasieb, on the other hand, missed this year's marathon, as he's recovering from multiple serious injuries after he was dragged by a car while biking just a couple of months ago. "I’m still nursing a few injuries and we had a surgery so unfortunately the mind is willing but the body is weak," Macasieb said.

However, Macasieb added that he is determined to recover and run marathons again.