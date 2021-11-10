MANILA - Former President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo’s office has denied that the former chief executive is meeting with Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio in the resort island of Balesin.

“Former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo is not meeting with Mayor Sara in Balesin," Kris Sunga, member of Arroyo’s staff said in a press statement Wednesday night.

Duterte-Carpio, meanwhile, confirmed to media that she is in Davao City as of this story's writing.

Reports of an alleged meeting set to take place between Arroyo and Mayor Duterte-Carpio in the resort island surfaced on social media ahead of the deadline for Comelec's candidate substitution on Monday.

The local chief executive's influence was widely credited for Arroyo’s House speakership in 2018.

She is also known to be close to presidential aspirant Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. and his cousin, Rep. Ferdinand Martin Romualdez.

Duterte-Carpio withdrew her mayoral reelection bid in Davao City on Tuesday, drawing speculations she may be running for a national post next year.

Various groups have urged Duterte-Carpio to run for the country's No. 1 job in next year's polls. But she has repeatedly said she would not join the 2022 presidential race. In January this year, she appealed to those who want her to run for president to wait until 2034.

