MANILA - Transportation Sec. Arthur Tugade on Tuesday said 84 airport projects will be completed before President Rodrigo Duterte's term ends in 2022.

These projects included facilities in Biliran Airport, Hilongos Airport in Leyte, Cuyo Airport and Puerto Princesa Airport in Palawan, Lingayen Airport in Pangasinan, Tacloban Airport, and Tuguegarao Airport.

Tugade said 233 airport projects have been finished, as of this month. These include the construction of Bicol International Airport and renovation of airports in Butuan, Siquijor, Catarman, and General Santos City.

The BIA is pegged as the country's "most scenic gateway" with the view of Mayon Volcano, the Department of Transportation said earlier. The project, which saw "unforeseen mishaps and delays," broke ground in December 2016.

He said 484 seaport projects, including renovation and construction, have been completed as of this month.

Tugade earlier said trains for the North-South Commuter Railway (NSCR) Projects of DOTr and the Philippine National Railways are set to arrive in December.

The PNR Clark Phase 1 is a 38-kilometer railway that runs from the Tutuban Station in Manila through Caloocan, Valenzuela, and some Bulacan municipalities, ending in Malolos town.

Phase 2 of the project will connect Malolos and Clark in Pampanga, and feature an “Airport Express” aiming to slash travel time from the Clark International Airport to Makati City to “about an hour,” from the current land trip that could take at least 2 hours.

