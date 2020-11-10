WATCH: Utah's Fil-Am Attorney General backs Trump in disputing election loss
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Nov 10 2020 03:25 PM
Utah's Fil-Am Attorney General Sean Reyes has claimed victory in his reelection bid. But Reyes, a Republican, took a break from his state duties to throw his support behind outgoing President Donald Trump's efforts to challenge election results.
Born and raised in California by a Filipino father and Japanese-Hawaiian mother, Reyes can trace his family roots to the Philippines’ seventh president, Ramon Magsaysay.
Watch this report by Jared Bray:
US elections, US President-elect, Joe Biden, Sean Reyes, Utah, Fil-Am lawyer, Trump, Republican, ANC, Balitang Amerika, politics
- /sports/11/10/20/tokyo-olympics-organizers-hail-vaccine-news-as-relief
- /business/11/10/20/dissecting-data-ph-economy-sees-second-worst-contraction-on-record-in-third-quarter
- /entertainment/11/10/20/sam-milby-malaki-ang-pasasalamat-na-may-trabaho-love-life-nitong-pandemya
- /overseas/11/10/20/us-justice-chief-authorizes-probes-into-vote-fraud-claims
- /video/business/11/10/20/worst-is-over-palace-says-after-economy-shrinks-in-third-quarter