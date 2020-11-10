WATCH: Utah's Fil-Am Attorney General backs Trump in disputing election loss

Utah's Fil-Am Attorney General Sean Reyes has claimed victory in his reelection bid. But Reyes, a Republican, took a break from his state duties to throw his support behind outgoing President Donald Trump's efforts to challenge election results.

Born and raised in California by a Filipino father and Japanese-Hawaiian mother, Reyes can trace his family roots to the Philippines’ seventh president, Ramon Magsaysay.

