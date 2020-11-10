Walang dalaw: BuCor chief says suspension of visits caused Bilibid riot

New Bilibid Prison's maximum security compound where a riot broke out last month that killed 9 inmates and wounded 7 others. Bianca Dava, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA - Four prisoners were killed while 64 others were wounded after a fresh riot erupted in New Bilibid Prison on Monday, the Bureau of Corrections said Tuesday.

Twenty of the injured inmates, none in critical condition, were referred to outside hospitals while the rest were sent back to their cells, according to BuCor spokesman Gabriel Chaclag.

The fight may have erupted due to prisoners' restlessness after months without visitation rights, Chaclag said.

Last month, 9 inmates were killed and 7 others were wounded in a riot between "Sputnik" and "Commando" gangs at the east quadrant of the New Bilibid Prison's maximum security compound.

"Ilang buwan na pong walang dalaw. Kahit konting girian lang ay nagkakaroon ng matinding effect sa kanilang grupo," he said.

(It has been months since they received visits so a little tension has a big effect on their group.)

BuCor chief Gen. Gerald Bantag allowed reformation activities to resume 3 days ago, Chaclag said. Inmates are also allowed to receive electronic visits (e-dalaw) and given phone call privileges, he added.