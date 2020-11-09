Ulysses threatens southern Luzon, Metro Manila; more areas under signal no.1

MANILA More areas were placed under signal number 1 early Tuesday as tropical storm Ulysses slowed down while approaching Quezon, the state weather bureau said.

The country's 21st storm this year is forecast to strengthen into a severe tropical storm by Tuesday night and may reach typhoon category and its peak intensity on Wednesday afternoon or evening, PAGASA said.

It is expected to make landfall over Quezon on Thursday morning closely approaching Catanduanes and Camarines Norte afterwards. A "slight shift" in its track shows an "increasing likelihood of landfall" over Bicol region between Wednesday afternoon or evening, PAGASA added.

Ulysses may traverse south of Metro Manila between Thursday morning and afternoon, said PAGASA weather specialist Chris Perez.

"Mula po Central Luzon, southern Luzon, kasama ang Metro Manila at ibang bahagi ng Visayas ay kailangan pong maghanda sa posibleng direct effect ng Ulysses," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(From Central Luzon, southern Luzon, including Metro Manila and parts of Visayas needs to prepare for Ulysses' possible direct effect.)

The storm comes as majority of southern Luzon is still reeling from the onslaught of Super Typhoon Rolly and Typhoon Quinta, which left billions of pesos in damage and killed dozens.

On Tuesday, Ulysses will bring light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Aurora, Quezon, Bicol region, Eastern Visayas, Caraga, and Davao region, according to the weather bureau.

Moderate to heavy rains associated with the rainbands of "Ulysses" will begin affecting Bicol region and portions of Eastern Visayas on Wednesday, PAGASA said.

The tail-end of a cold front on Tuesday would bring light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Isabela, and Apayao.

PAGASA warned that flooding, rain-induced landslides, and sediment-laden streamflows (e.g. lahar) may occur during heavy or prolonged rainfall especially in areas that are highly susceptible to these hazards.

Storm signal no. 1 was hoisted over the following areas, where 30-60 kph winds may rip roofs off nipa and cogon huts, damage rice crops and down banana plants:

Catanduanes

Camarines Norte

Camarines Sur

Albay

Sorsogon

eastern portion of Masbate (Aroroy, Pio V. Corpuz, Cataingan, Palanas, Uson, Dimasalang, Masbate City, Mobo, Baleno) including Ticao and Burias Islands

southeastern portion of Quezon (Guinayangan, Tagkawayan, Buenavista, San Andres, San Narciso)

Northern Samar

northern portion of Samar (Santo Nino, Almagro, Tagapul-An, Tarangnan, Calbayog City, Santa Margarita, Gandara, Pagsanghan, San Jorge, San Jose de Buan, Matuguinao)

northern portion of Eastern Samar (Maslog, Dolores, Oras, San Policarpo, Arteche, Jipapad)