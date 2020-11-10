Ulysses intensifies into a severe tropical storm as it approaches Luzon landmass

MANILA - Weather disturbance Ulysses has intensified into a severe tropical storm, the state weather bureau said Tuesday night.

The country's 21st storm this year was last spotted 425 kilometers east of Daet, Camarines Norte as of 7 p.m., packing maximum sustained winds of 95 kilometers per hour near the center, with gusts of up to 115 kph, PAGASA said in its 8 p.m. weather bulletin.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal no. 2 was raised over the following areas, where 61-120 kph winds may cause damage to high risk structures, and down old wooden electric posts:

* Central and southern portions of Quezon (Atimonan, Pagbilao, Padre Burgos, Agdangan, Unisan, Plaridel, Gumaca, Pitogo, Macalelon, General Luna, Catanauan, Mulanay, San Francisco, San Andres, San Narciso, Buenavista, Lopez, Guinayangan, Calauag, Tagkawayan, Quezon, Alabat, Perez) including Polillo Islands

* Catanduanes

* Camarines Norte

* Camarines Sur

* Albay

* Sorsogon

* Burias and Ticao Islands

* Marinduque

Storm signal no. 1, meanwhile, was hoisted over the following areas, where 30-60 kph winds may rip roofs off nipa and cogon huts, damage rice crops and down banana plants:

* Metro Manila

* Moutain Province

* Ifugao

* Benguet

* La Union

* Pangasinan

* the central and southern portions of Isabela (Quezon, Delfin Albano, Tumauini, Divilacan, Mallig, Quirino, Ilagan, Palanan, San Mariano, Benito Soliven, Naguilian, Gamu, Burgos, Roxas, San Manuel, Aurora, Luna, Reina Mercedes, Cauayan City, Cabatuan, San Mateo, Alicia, Angadanan, San Guillermo, Dinapigue, Echague, San Isidro, Ramon, Santiago City, Cordon, Jones, San Agustin)

* Quirino

* Nueva Vizcaya

* Aurora

* Nueva Ecija

* Tarlac

* Pampanga

* Bulacan

* Zambales

* Bataan

* rest of Quezon

* Rizal

* Laguna

* Cavite

* Batangas

* the rest of Masbate

* Romblon

* Oriental Mindoro

* Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Island

* Northern Samar

* the northern portion of Samar (Santo Nino, Almagro, Tagapul-An, Tarangnan, Calbayog City, Santa Margarita, Gandara, Pagsanghan, San Jorge, San Jose de Buan, Matuguinao)

* the northern portion of Eastern Samar (Maslog, Dolores, Oras, San Policarpo, Arteche, Jipapad)

Ulysses is forecast to intensify into a typhoon by Wednesday morning, and may reach its peak intensity of 130-155 kph in the afternoon or evening, PAGASA said.

It is moving west northwest at 30 kph and is forecast to move generally west towards Camarines Norte-Quezon area.

The storm t is expected to "closely approach" Catanduanes and Camarines Norte on Wednesday, and is forecast to make landfall over Quezon on Thursday morning, PAGASA said.

A "slight southward shift" in its track shows an "increasing likelihood of landfall" over Camarines Norte Wednesday afternoon or evening, it added.

Ulysses comes as majority of the southern part of Luzon is still reeling from the onslaught of Super Typhoon Rolly on Nov. 1 and Typhoon Quinta on Oct. 25, which left billions of pesos in damage and killed dozens.

Watch more in iWantTFC

On Tuesday, Ulysses will bring light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Aurora, Quezon, Bicol Region, Eastern and Central Visayas, Caraga, Northern Mindanao, Zamboanga Peninsula, and Bangsamoro.

Moderate to heavy rains associated with the rainbands of Ulysses will begin affecting Bicol Region, portions of Quezon, and Samar provinces on Wednesday, PAGASA said.

The tail-end of a cold front on Tuesday would bring light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Isabela, Apayao, and Ilocos Norte.

PAGASA warned that flooding, rain-induced landslides, and sediment-laden streamflows (e.g. lahar) may occur during heavy or prolonged rainfall especially in areas that are highly susceptible to these hazards.

Visit the ABS-CBN Weather Center for updates.