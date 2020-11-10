Storm surge may threaten M. Manila, other coastal areas in Luzon due to ‘Ulysses’: PAGASA

MANILA — The state weather bureau on Tuesday evening warned that storm surge as high as 2 meters may threaten several coastal areas in Luzon, including Metro Manila, due to Tropical Storm Ulysses.

In its 8 p.m. bulletin, PAGASA said moderate to high risk storm surge between 1 to 2 meters may be experienced in the next 2 days over the coastal areas of the following areas:

Metro Manila

Calabarzon

Aurora

Camarines provinces

Catanduanes

Albay

Bulacan

Pampanga

Bataan

Romblon

Marinduque

the western coastal area of Masbate including Burias Island

the northern coastal areas of Occidental Mindoro and Oriental Mindoro, including Lubang Island.

"These storm surges, which may be accompanied by swells and breaking waves reaching the coast, can cause life-threatening and damaging coastal inundation," PAGASA warned.

Tropical cyclone wind signal No. 2 has been hoisted over the following areas as of 8 p.m.:

the central and southern portions of Quezon (Atimonan, Pagbilao, Padre Burgos, Agdangan, Unisan, Plaridel, Gumaca, Pitogo, Macalelon, General Luna, Catanauan, Mulanay, San Francisco, San Andres, San Narciso, Buenavista, Lopez, Guinayangan, Calauag, Tagkawayan, Quezon, Alabat, Perez) including Polillo Islands

Catanduanes

Camarines Norte

Camarines Sur

Albay

Sorsogon

Burias and Ticao Islands

Marinduque

Several other areas in Luzon and some areas in the Visayas are under TCWS No. 1.

The center of Ulysses, the country's 21st storm this year, was last estimated at around 7 p.m. to be 425 kilometers east of Daet, Camarines Norte.

It is packing winds of up to 95 km per hour near the center, and gusts of up to 115 kph, while moving west northwestward at 30 kph.

The weather agency said that in the next 24 hours, the entire seaboards of Northern Luzon and the seaboards of Kalayaan Islands will experience rough to very rough seas (2.5 to 5 meters) due to the surge of the Northeast Monsoon or amihan.

Meanwhile, Ulysses will also bring rough to very rough seas of 2.5 to 6 meters over the seaboards of areas placed under tropical cyclone wind signals (TCWS) and the eastern seaboard of Eastern Samar, which are currently not under any TCWS.

“Sea travel is risky over these waters, especially for mariners of small seacrafts,” according to PAGASA.

“Mariners of small seacrafts are advised to take precautionary measures when venturing out to sea. Inexperienced mariners should avoid navigating in these conditions,” it added.

Some areas in the projected path of Ulysses, which is estimated to hit land over Quezon early Thursday morning, are still reeling from the effects of Typhoon Quinta last Oct. 25, and super Typhoon Rolly last Nov. 1.