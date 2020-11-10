Storm-ravaged Catanduanes orders mandatory evacuation ahead of 'Ulysses'

People begin to cut down a big tree toppled by Super Typhoon Rolly inside the Immaculate Conception Seminary in Virac, Catanduanes on November 5, 2020. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The provincial government of Catanduanes on Tuesday ordered all its local chief executives to conduct mandatory evacuation of residents in coastal areas in preparation for the possible impact of tropical storm Ulysses.

This, as the province reeled from the devastating impact of Super Typhoon Rolly, which made land fall in the province just over a week ago, displacing thousands of residents.

“All are hereby directed to order mandatory evacuation of coastal areas, as well as residents whose houses were damaged by the super typhoon Rolly, today, November 10, 2020, as precautionary measure for tropical storm Ulysses,” stated Memorandum No. 0246 signed by Catanduanes Gov. Joseph Cua.

State weather bureau PAGASA on Tuesday placed the province under tropical cyclone warning signal no. 1 as the new storm approached.

Ulysses, the country's 21st storm this year, was last estimated 475 kilometers east of Virac, Catanduanes as of 10 a.m., moving northwest at 15 kms per hour with slightly stronger winds of 75 kph near the center and gusts of up to 90 kph, according to the weather bureau.

It is expected to "closely approach" Catanduanes and Camarines Norte on Wednesday and is forecast to make landfall over Quezon on Thursday morning, PAGASA said.

Moderate to heavy rains associated with the rainbands of "Ulysses" will begin affecting Bicol region and portions of Eastern Visayas on Wednesday, PAGASA said.