PH’s COVID-19 cases top 399K after 1,347 new cases confirmed

Shoppers traverse the Divisoria area in Manila on November 9, 2020. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The country’s cumulative COVID-19 cases reached 399,749 on Tuesday after logging 1,347 additional cases, data from the Department of Health (DOH) showed.

The new cases for the day do not include data from 8 accredited laboratories that failed to submit the data on time.

The health department said the lower number of newly-reported cases on Tuesday was due to the “relatively lower reporting rate” of laboratories on Nov. 9, Monday.

“Based on initial analysis, only 84 percent of laboratories reported for that day, which is lower compared to the previous days wherein there were laboratory reporting rates of 90% or more,” DOH said in its latest bulletin.

“Of the labs that did not submit last Sunday, majority did not have operations on that day,” it added.

The province of Cavite led areas in the country that recorded the highest daily additional cases with 92, followed by the city of Manila with 77, Quezon City with 58, Baguio City with 55, and the province of Laguna with 52 confirmed infections.

Cases of recoveries jumped by 187 over the previous day. The total number of recovered patients stood at 361,919, which accounts for 90.5 percent of the total recorded cases.

The disease-causing virus, which first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year, has claimed 14 more lives in the Philippines, according to the health department. The death toll stood at 7,661.

To date, the Philippines has 30,169 active infections, accounting for 7.5 percent of the cumulative total cases. The DOH said 92.4 percent of patients currently ill are asymptomatic or exhibiting mild symptoms.

Watch more in iWantTFC

The DOH said of the 21,841 people who were tested as of Monday noon, 1,274 or 5.8 percent, tested positive for the disease.

A total of 47 duplicates were removed from the total tally, according to the health department. Of these, 43 were tagged as recovered cases.

Meanwhile, 9 cases initially tagged as recoveries were found to be deaths after validation.

Almost 51 million worldwide have contracted COVID-19, according to a running tally from the US-based Johns Hopkins University, with the US, India, Brazil, France, and Russia having the highest total cases.

Since the pandemic began, almost 1.3 million have died while more than 33 million have recovered.