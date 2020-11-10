Philippines readies for Ulysses landfall

A view of a destroyed classroom at the Sibacungan Elementary School in Bato, Catanduanes on November 6, 2020. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The national disaster council on Tuesday urged local governments to use all its facilities in ensuring the safety of their constituents as tropical storm Ulysses threatened typhoon-battered southern Luzon.

This, after Super Typhoon Rolly's strong winds and torrential rains ripped roofs off evacuation centers, said Mark Timbal, spokesman of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.

Rolly left a total of 25 people dead, most of whom drowned or were crushed by fallen objects, Timbal said as he emphasized the importance of staying indoors during the storm's onslaught.

"There are other facilities na pwede nilang gamitin at dapat hinahanda na ito ngayon kagaya ng multipurpose hall, sports gymnasium, pati 'yung sabungan kung possible if it’s empty gamitin din po nila just to make sure may masisilungan ang mga kababayan natin," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(There are other facilities they can use and should be preparing right now like their multipurpose hall, sports gymnasium, they can even use cockfighting pits if it’s empty just to make sure residents are safe.)

Timbal said repairs of power and water supply will be suspended as Ulysses affects Luzon, The government has sent water treatment facilities to areas severely affected by Rolly,

"Tuloy-tuloy ang pagpapadala natin ng relief support sa Catanduanes and other parts of Bicol region. Titigil tayo sa paghahatid ng relief pag andyan ang bagyo," he added.

(We continue to provide relief support in Catanduanes and other parts of Bicol region. We will stop when the storm arrives.)

Rolly had left some P2.9 billion in agricultural damage and P12 billion infrastructure damage in Bicol region, Timbal said.