'Pastillas' bribery mastermind not among staff Duterte scolded: Hontiveros

Former Immigration Ports Operation Division (POD) chief Marc Red Mariñas during a hybrid hearing Tuesday, October 20, 2020. Joseph Vidal, Senate PRIB

MANILA - The alleged mastermind of the "pastillas" bribery scam was not among Immigration bureau personnel that President Rodrigo Duterte summoned to Malacañang Monday night, Sen. Risa Hontiveros said Tuesday.

Duterte offered the personnel money rolled in paper just like in the "pastillas" scheme and dared them to eat the money, according to Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra.

"No one among the BI personnel dared to utter a word. End of the meeting," he said.

Former Bureau of Immigration Deputy Commissioner Marc Red Mariñas is among some 86 employees of the bureau face charges over the bribery scheme that allowed Chinese workers to enter the Philippines and illegally work here, said Hontiveros.

"Ang nakakagulat lang ay apparently nakakuha kami ng update na si Red Mariñas ay wala doon sa mga taong pinagalitan ni Presidente kagabi sa Malacanang. Yun ang isang malaking tanong sa ngayon, nasaan si Mariñas ?" she told ANC's Headstart.

(What's shocking is we got an update that Red Mariñas was not among those that the President scolded. That's the big question, where was Mariñas?)

"This is ironic in the context of recently sinabi ni Presidente na ilulunsad nila ang all-out effort laban sa korupsyon... Si Red Mariñas so far ang pinakamataas na mastermind so why was he not present for that dressing down?"

(This is ironic in the context of what the President recently said, that government will launch an all-out effort against corruption... Si Red Mariñas so far is the mastermind so why was he not present for that dressing down?)

The Office of the Ombudsman has placed at least half of the personnel facing charges under preventive suspension, Hontiveros said.