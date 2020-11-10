Hontiveros seeks probe into P9.5-B loan for 2019 SEA Games

Some sports officials are taking issue with the budget set aside for volunteers, ABS-CBN News has learned. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA - Sen. Risa Hontiveros on Tuesday urged the Senate to investigate the Bases Conversion and Development Authority's (BCDA) P9.5-billion loan used for the construction of sports facilities for the 2019 Southeast Asian (SEA) Games.

The project was done under a "fake joint venture" with Malaysian developer MTD Capital Berhad and funded with a "behest loan disadvantageous to the public," Hontiveros said in a privilege speech.

"What is this supposed joint venture for when BCDA used public funds to pay for the amount that should have been shouldered by MTD?” she said.

"Hindi natin pwede palampasin ito dahil nagastos ang P9.5 billion na magagamit sana ngayon panglaban sa COVID o kaya ay ayuda para sa Kabikulan matapos ang bagyong Rolly" she said.

(We should not let this pass because the P9.5 billion spent could have been used in our fight against COVID or as aid for Bicolanos who were hit by Typhoon Rolly.)

Under a February 2018 agreement, the MTD was supposed to shoulder in advance the P8.5 billion needed to construct the sports facilities in the New Clark City in Tarlac, while the BCDA would provide the land.

Hontiveros alleged that the MTD did not release funds as "the capital it was supposed to provide was funded by a P9.5-billion loan from government-owned Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP)."

The loan was approved in March 2018, a month after the BCDA and the MTD signed the joint venture agreement, she said.

"Aside from being contractually obligated to facilitate the loan, the BCDA was also obliged to reimburse MTD for the capital it had supposedly 'advanced,'" her statement read.

The BCDA settled its P9.5 billion debt last year using taxpayers' money, she said.

"Given the billions that went to building the facilities used in the 2019 SEA Games, we must see to it that the transactions related to this project did not violate existing laws and policies, and were not prejudicial to the public," Hontiveros said.

The Commission on Audit (COA) has also flagged the "questionable" agreement between the BCDA and the Malaysian firm, the senator said.

The project should have been structured as a Build-Transfer arrangement, she said, citing the COA's findings in 2019.

Hontiveros underscored that the COA noted that the arrangement "was prejudicial to the interests of the government because, among others, the project should have gone through the more stringent public bidding requirements."

"The public deserves answers to the many questions surrounding this project. I hope the Senate can get to the bottom of this issue at the soonest possible time," she said.

The BCDA management earlier stressed that the development of the Philippine Sports City in Tarlac had been approved by the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) to be undertaken in 2021 for the supposed 2023 hosting of the SEA games.

But the country's earlier hosting of the regional games in 2019 necessitated that BCDA explore all legal modes of developing the facilities that would pass rigorous certifications for the international sports meet.

The BCDA emphasized that there was no undue advantage given to MTD and that the company only had advantage in terms of time and preparation, which is usual in cases of unsolicited proposals.

“Nevertheless, it did not have any undue advantage because the proposal still underwent both the required rigorous negotiation process, as can be seen in the dramatic reduction in the project cost and, equally important, the required Swiss Challenge or Competitive Challenge,” the BCDA told the Commission on Audit team in October.

BCDA added they were fully aware of the modes of development of infrastructure projects available under Philippine laws but after a careful study and with the guidance of the Asian Development Bank (ADB), it deemed that the JVA was best suited for the project.

Sen. Leila de Lima earlier filed a similar resolution urging the chamber to look into several issues surrounding the Philippines' hosting of the 30th SEA Games, including the Philippine Southeast Asian Games Organizational Committee's (PHISGOC) delayed submission of liquidation reports.