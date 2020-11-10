DFA reports 27 new COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad; total now over 11,500

MANILA - The number of Filipinos abroad who have contracted COVID-19 rose to 11,501 on Tuesday as 27 new cases were recorded, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said.

Only 3,217 are currently being treated for the disease as 7,456 of those infected have recovered, while 828 have died.

The DFA reported 45 new recoveries and no new fatality.

10 November 2020



Today, the DFA reports 27 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 45 new recoveries in the Americas, Asia and the Pacific, and Europe. Meanwhile, no new fatality due to COVID-19 was reported. (1/3)@teddyboylocsin pic.twitter.com/gNB5Gr08or — DFA Philippines (@DFAPHL) November 10, 2020

Those undergoing treatment for COVID-19 are broken down as follows by region: 536 in the Asia Pacific, 224 in Europe, 2,327 in the Middle East and Africa, and 130 in the Americas.

In the Philippines, the novel coronavirus has so far sickened 399,749 people. The tally includes 7,661 deaths, 361,919 recoveries, and 30,169 active cases.

The new coronavirus is believed to have first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year.

Based on the latest tally of the US-based Johns Hopkins University, more than 50.9 million people across the world have been infected by the COVID-19 virus, of whom, more than 1.26 million have died.

Treatment and vaccine for the disease are still being developed.