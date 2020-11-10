Central Luzon towns warned of possible flooding as Pampanga River rises due to Ulysses

MANILA - State weather bureau PAGASA on Tuesday warned residents of low-lying areas in Central Luzon to take precautionary measures as the water level in the Pampanga River basin rises due to tropical storm Ulysses (international name: Vamco).

In an advisory released 2:30 p.m., PAGASA said the passing of Ulysses over the Luzon landmass may cause an increase in the water level in the main Pampanga River and its tributaries and secondary streams.

In anticipation of this scenario, PAGASA warned residents of the following areas near the Pampanga River basin to be on alert for possible flooding and rain-induced landslides:

eastern parts of Nueva Ecija (Gabaldon, Laur, Bongabon, Rizal, Llanera, Pantabangan, Carranglan, San Jose City, Palayan City, Gen. Tinio and other immediate adjacent towns)

eastern Bulacan area (San Miguel, San Ildefonso, San Rafael, Doña Remedios Trinidad, Norzagaray, Angat)

Pampanga area (Arayat, Magalang, Porac, Mabalacat, Angeles City, Floridablanca)

Tarlac area (Bamban, Capas)

PAGASA also warned of possible storm surges in coastal areas of Pampanga and Bulacan within the river basin.

Bulacan and Metro Manila, as well as Pampanga, Nueva Ecija, Tarlac and parts of Zambales are currently under tropical cyclone warning signal no. 1 due to Ulysses.

Visit the ABS-CBN Weather Center for updates.