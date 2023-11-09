MANILA — The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said Taal Volcano emitted Thursday a total of 11,499 tonnes of volcanic sulfur dioxide (SO2) from its main crater, the highest recorded SO2 emission from it this year.

No volcanic smog or vog over Taal Caldera was observed by visual monitors throughout the day.

However, PAGASA wind forecasts indicate a probable weakening of wind later in the day and Friday, which may lead to potential SO2 accumulation and vog formation over the Taal region.

Vog consists of fine droplets containing volcanic gas such as SO2 which is acidic and can cause irritation of the eyes, throat and respiratory tract.

Taal has been continuously degassing high concentrations of volcanic SO2 since March 2021 with emissions averaging 5,019 tonnes/day since September 2023.

Phivolcs reminded the public that Alert Level 1 prevails over Taal Volcano, which means that it is still in abnormal condition.

