MANILA — The proclamation of 101 winners in the recent Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) were put on hold due to disqualification issues, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) said on Thursday.

Comelec spokesperson John Rex Laudiangco said 400 cases have been filed against candidates accused of premature campaigning or early campaigning, illegal campaigning, and vote-buying.

The cases must first be resolved before the winning candidates can assume office.

Incumbents are currently filling in for their posts under "hold-over" capacity, added Laudiangco.

"Sa 400 po na iyan, 101 po ang nanalo at lahat naman po sila ay naisyuhan ng order for suspension of proclamation," he said in a public briefing.

"Sa ngayon, wala pang nakaupo doon sa kanilang mga puwestong binakantehan. Pero hindi naman ito cause for concern dahil nga iyong pag-upo, bago itong halalan ay sila ay pinupunan noong mga dati nang nakaupo," he added.

Laudiangco said those sitting under hold-over capacity would continue doing so until their successor has been elected and qualified to hold office.

Comelec proclaimed the winners of the local elections on Nov. 1, 2023.

Barangay Naguma in Calbayog City in Samar was the last village that canvassed their votes after a 2-day delay.

