PNP insists no brewing 'destabilization plot' monitored

MANILA — The Philippine National Police (PNP) told the Senate on Thursday that there is no truth to the allegations of destabilization plot by some retired generals.

This was announced by Sen. Sonny Angara after he was told by PNP chief Gen. Benjamin Acorda, Jr.

Angara is the sponsor of Department of the Interior and Local Government's (DILG) proposed 2024 budget worth more than P262 billion.

“According to the chief PNP they have not monitored any plot within the police and there is no reason to rise up against the government,” Angara said.

Meanwhile, Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri asked the PNP to just downplay the issue as this might scare potential investors in the country.



“If there’s no truth to it and there is no seriousness on this issue on destabilization plot it’s just a mere haka-haka, I would like to remind this agencies to just play it down," he said.

AFP chief Romeo Brawner, Jr. last Friday remarked that a group of retired officers were trying to destabilize the government. He walked back those comments over the weekend and said they had been taken out of context.

