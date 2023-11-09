Mother, son killed in Parañaque fire

A mother and her son lost their lives in a residential fire in Barangay San Dionisio, Parañaque City Thursday.

Authorities identified the deceased as 69-year-old Soledad “Salud” Salvador and her 42-year-old son, Bryan Belmonte.

“Sila po ay natagpuan malapit sa pintuan ng bahay, sa ground floor. Siguro inabutan na doon. May tangka silang lumabas,” FSupt. Eduardo Loon, Parañaque City Fire Marshal said.

Relatives earlier reported them missing, hoping they were able to escape the fire.

“Hindi ko po alam kung ano nang nangyari kung nakalabas ba siya o ano, kasi tulog din po siya sa itaas e. Sa taas po kasi galing ang apoy,” according to Salud’s daughter, Rosemarie Canillas.

According to the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), the fire started at 12:36 a.m. and reached the third alarm.

The blaze gutted houses made of light materials, spreading quickly and destroying at least 20 houses, affecting around 40 families.

“Ang challenge po natin dito is dikit-dikit ‘yung bahay at saka nag-umpisa sa second floor. Puro kahoy kasi. Kaya mabilis ang pagtaas ng alarma namin para hindi na kumalat,” FSupt. Loon explained.

The fire was extinguished at 3 a.m., more than two hours after the first alarm was raised.

Authorities have yet to determine the origin of the fire.