MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. has appointed his special envoy to South Korea and a commissioner at the Presidential Commission on Good Government (PCGG), Malacañang said on Thursday.

The Presidential Communications Office (PCO) said Marcos Jr. named Bryan C. Lim as Special Envoy of the President to the Republic of Korea for Trade and Investments.

Aside from Lim, the President also named Angelito Vergel de Dios as commissioner for the PCGG, an agency created to run after their ill-gotten wealth.

Julius Neri, Jr. meanwhile, was appointed general manager and chief executive officer at the Mactan-Cebu International Airport Authority. He will also be its board member, the PCO said.

Several foreign service officers were also appointed by Marcos, Jr.

