PAGASA image

MANILA - A low pressure area (LPA) over the Sulu Sea will bring rains over the Zamboanga peninsula and other parts of Mindanao, the state weather bureau said Wednesday.

PAGASA said the LPA was last located 185 kilometers west of Dipolog City, Zamboanga del Norte as of 3 p.m.

It will bring between 50 to 100 millimeters (around 2 to 4 inches) of rainfall over Zamboanga peninsula, Palawan, Basilan, Maguindanao, Sultan Kudarat and Sarangani between Wednesday to Thursday night.

“Under these conditions, flooding and rain-induced landslides are possible, especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards,” PAGASA said in its weather advisory.

Western Visayas, BARMM, Soccskargen, Negros Oriental, Misamis Occidental and Lanao del Norte will also experience cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms due to the LPA.

The northeast monsoon or amihan, on the other hand, is affecting extreme northern Luzon. It will bring cloudy skies with rains over Batanes and Babuyan Islands.

The shear line and easterlies will bring cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms over mainland Cagayan, Isabela, Aurora, Quezon and Camarines Norte.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers and thunderstorms.

