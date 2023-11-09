LPA off Palawan may leave PAR today: PAGASA

Imagery courtesy of the Japanese Meteorological Agency



A low pressure area (LPA) which formed over the Sulu Sea may exit the Philippine area of responsibility Thursday, state weather forecaster Patrick del Mundo said.

At 3 a.m. Thursday, the LPA was located 395 kilometers west southwest of Puerto Princesa City, Palawan. It will bring scattered rains over Palawan and flooding and landslides are likely.

Meanwhile, Batanes and Cagayan, including Babuyan Islands, may still have gloomy skies and light rains from the weakening Amihan. Another surge, however, is forecast beginning this weekend, which will bring cool weather over most of Luzon.

The easterlies, the warm winds blowing from the Pacific, will affect Metro Manila and the rest of the country. Areas on the eastern part of the country may have gloomy skies and frequent thunderstorms, del Mundo said.