9 OFWs flee Lebanon, back in PH

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Nine overseas Filipino workers from Lebanon arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Manila Wednesday night, marking the third batch of returnees from the country amidst the ongoing rocket exchanges between Hezbollah and Israel.

Out of the nine OFWs, only one was allowed by the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) to face the media.

Sheila (not her real name), who had been working as a domestic helper in Lebanon for six months, shared her experience.

"Talagang 'yung time na 'yun, dire-diretso 'yung putok. Hindi ko po pinaalam sa kanila (family) kasi 'yung Papa ko po may sakit. Ayoko pong maistress sila. Sinasabi ko na okay lang ako kahit nahihirapan din kami dun."

Sheila's family was unaware that she was returning home even when they had a conversation last week.

According to DMW Officer-in-Charge, Usec. Hans Cacdac, they are currently processing around 80 individuals who are still in the custody of Lebanese immigration authorities, with 200 more requests pending.

"Medyo kakaiba lang 'yung process sa Lebanon kasi medyo may prosesong pagdadaanan sa immigration authorities," Cacdac said.

"Sa Lebanon karamihan sa kanila OFW domestic workers so mas kailangan pa talagang tutok at pagpaabot, paalam, abiso, paalam sa mga Lebanese employers and some of them kailangan pang ayusin yung papers bago umalis," he added.

So far, the DMW has successfully repatriated 20 OFWs from Lebanon. In the West Bank, there are 25 OFWs, with two already home. Out of the 23 remaining, only 4 are requesting repatriation.

The returnees will receive psychosocial support and physical check up from the Department of Health (DOH), livelihood assistance from the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA), and financial aid amounting to ₱50,000 from both the DMW and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) and 20,00 pesos from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) will provide assistance in terms of employment opportunities. Hotel accommodations, and transportation for the returning OFWs will also be provided.