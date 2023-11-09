

MANILA — Four Filipino seafarers on board a Liberian-flagged ship were injured after a missile attack on the vessel while docked at a port near Odesa, Ukraine, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said Thursday.



DMW officer-in-charge Hans Leo Cacdac said the 4 Filipinos were at the bridge of the ship Kmax Ruler when the missile hit at the Pivdennyi port.

The Filipino captain, able seaman, and deck cadet suffered minor injuries and were receiving treatment onboard, while an electrician sustained a fracture on his left hand and received treatment at a local hospital.

“Thankfully, they were far enough from the point of impact and suffered non-fatal injuries. They are all out of danger,” Cacdac said.



He said the DMW instructed the seafarers’ manning agency and ship owner to provide all the necessary assistance to the injured crew.



“As soon as we received the report of the incident, we instructed their manning agency and ship owner to determine what else can be done for them,” Cacdac said.



The DMW said it facilitated communication between the seafarers’ families and their employers to keep them abreast of their condition.