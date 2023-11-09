MANILA — The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) on Thursday announced that a total of 2,800 examinees passed the November 2023 Midwife Licensure Examination.

Some 4,119 took the exam.

Janelle Toledo Fauni of Cavite State University topped the list of passers with 91.65 percent rating.

Here's the list of the top 10 in the examination:

Meanwhile, University of Northern Philippines-Vigan was the top-performing school with a 100 percent passing rate. A total of 40 out of 40 graduates from the school passed the exam.

Here's the complete list of those who passed the examination.