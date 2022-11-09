MANILA - The Philippines and Taiwan launched Wednesday a mobile classroom project that would offer free education to remote areas in the country.

The mobile classroom is the Philippines' winning concept during Taiwan Excellence's global-scale competition of sustainability programs and concepts, titled "Sharing is Caring."

Taipei Economic and Cultural Office Ambassador Michael Peiyung Hsu, Manila Economic and Cultural Office Chairman Silvestre Bello III and representatives from the Department of Education (DepEd) were present at the launch held at the Manila Hotel.

When asked why the Philippines won the competition, Hsu said the concept of a mobile classroom can reach places.

"First, it's a great idea. Second, it's very innovative. Third, it's very efficient. And the fourth, I think it will really help people, especially those unfortunate people, those people who are in the depressed area because they don't have any tools to learn," he said.

The mobile classroom will use DepEd-developed modules.

Taiwan Excellence Mobile Classroom launched today, which would offer free education in different barangays nationwide using modules developed & enhanced by DepEd @DZMMTeleRadyo @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/t7Va67HeuD — Arra Perez (@arraperezDZMM) November 9, 2022

In a video message, Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte thanked stakeholders for "encouraging this innovation."

"In an archipelagic country like the Philippines, mobile classrooms ensure equitable access to education while promoting the use of renewable energy in remote areas," she said.

"It will also help us ensure education in emergencies, engaging children and the youth, who will otherwise be deprived of an education in the normalcy of school life," she added.

Duterte also urged "teachers, engineers, scientists, and entrepreneurs to create innovative solutions" to help the country in its recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mark Sy, head of DepEd's Educational Technology Program, said the program prioritizes students in depressed areas, who will learn through the Alternative Learning System (ALS).

Sy urged local government units to avail of the mobile classrooms by coordinating with DepEd.

The mobile classroom contains monitors, laptops, and learning materials. Also installed are solar panels with full inverter system and battery storage, speaker and microphones, foldable tables, chairs, and tents.

The government of Taiwan has also been offering scholarships to Filipino students, both for undergraduate and post-graduate studies.

Hsu said he hopes more Filipinos would apply for scholarships, as they intend to increase the yearly cap.

RELATED VIDEO