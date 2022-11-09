Several pieces of suspected debris from a Chinese rocket were found by fishermen in the waters off the town of Calintaan, Occ. Mindoro. Courtesy of Analyn Flores Victoriano Several pieces of suspected debris from a Chinese rocket were found by fishermen in the waters off the town of Calintaan, Occ. Mindoro. Courtesy of Analyn Flores Victoriano Several pieces of suspected debris from a Chinese rocket were found by fishermen in the waters off the town of Calintaan, Occ. Mindoro. Courtesy of Analyn Flores Victoriano Several pieces of suspected debris from a Chinese rocket were found by fishermen in the waters off the town of Calintaan, Occ. Mindoro. Courtesy of Analyn Flores Victoriano

MANILA — The Philippine Space Agency on Wednesday stressed the need for the ratification of the Registration and Liability Conventions as rocket debris were discovered near Calintaan, Occidental Mindoro.

PhilSA officials noted they already submitted to the Department of Foreign Affairs last June the documentary requirements for the ratification.

“Ang value noon ay it highlights yung accountability and the responsibility of the states, sa kanilang, on all space object that they launch into outer space. And the value of that, being a party of that, is we also acknowledge that we also see that we are also accountable, we share the same responsibility and we can hold other states also who are party to that convention, to that treaty with the same accountability,” said PhilSA Director for Space Policy and International Cooperation Bureau Director Atty. Noelle Riza Castillo.

PhilSA officials said that there is a “high likelihood” that the rocket debris discovered in Oriental Mindoro waters are from the Long March 5B rocket launch of China, which the space agency also warned about last month.

While the debris fell off the waters of Occidental Mindoro, PhilSA officials reiterated that these may fall on land and consequently cause injuries and destruction.

“As with all calculations, sometimes you make a mistake, no matter how good your computers are and algorithms are, sometimes for reasons you cannot control, there are mistakes. At kapag nangyari yon, huwag naman sana, minsan pwedeng bumagsak 'yan on land. 'Pag binagsakan ka on land, makaka-damage ng property, makakapag-harm ng tao,” said PhilSA researcher Dr. Paul Leonard Atchong Hilario.

PhilSA noted that the debris are likely to be the rocket fairing or the upper portion of the rocket, which it projected to fall on drop zone 2, approximately 39 kilometers from Busuanga, Palawan.

PhilSA advised the public to refrain from coming into close contact with rocket debris because of toxic materials.

“Yung rocket debris, when they are released or deployed or released from the rocket itself, they use this small explosives sometimes. And these explosives have sometimes have residue on the surface of the rocket debris and sometimes they are toxic,” Hilario said.

PhilSA said people who came into contact with the debris should wash their hands immediately and refrain from eating after the contact.

RELATED VIDEO