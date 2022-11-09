Paeng derails train schedules; cleanup to take 2-3 weeks

Residents navigate a muddy street in Poblacion in Noveleta Cavite as they return to their respective homes on October 31, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Compromised railway tracks and impassable bridges have forced the Philippine National Railways to run limited trips and with decreased speed since the onslaught of Paeng in late October.

Only 10 train sets are operational; two are stranded in Lucena, and six are under repair. The train bridge connecting Binan stations to Calamba is unsafe.

Sections of train tracks at Sariaya and Candelaria are covered in fallen trees, rocks, and garbage. The Naga to Sipocot route resumed 3 days ago after tedious clearing operations.

After almost a week, only the routes to and from Tutuban to Alabang, Tutuban to Binan, Gov Pascual to Bicutan, and Naga to Sipocot are operational.

The state-run railway estimates repair and clearing operations will take two to three weeks.

“Strengthening kami ng track conditions. Maraming natumbang puno. Sa bridge naman ang daming dapat i-clear na sumabit na sabit na basura nila kaya nagkaroon ng movement nila na yung poste sa mga bridge kaya kailangan ng strengthening,” PNR Operations Head Jo Geronimo said.

The PNR is vulnerable to flooding with its full line running at grade. Geronimo said trains cannot run on tracks if floodwaters reach two inches above the ground.

“Madali maapektuhan ng flooding, erosion, landslide. So yan ang mga problema na dahil at-grade. Makakaapekto yung flooding, erosion, landslide sa track condition at yung foundation niyan. So pag nagkaroon ng paggalaw, hindi magiging passable, magiging back to zero. Strengthen the tracks, katakot takot na ballasts yan.” Geronimo said.

Last November 2, a PNR train set derailed along Sta Mesa, Manila, on its first trip around 5 A.M. The train set operator told railway management that he was startled when the train started to go off the tracks.

The train originated from Gov Pascual station and made a few stops before it derailed at Sta. Mesa.

LOOK: PNR employees fix derailed train at Sta Mesa. Management says days of continuous rains softened the soil affecting the at-grade operations of the state-run trains.



Geronimo said the soil under the ballasts softened after days of heavy downpour from tropical storm Paeng.

“Napaka-challenging samin itong rainiy season kahit noon pa na we are running at peak na at biyahe kami noon na Bicol. Kapag ganitong panahon nine-nerbyos na kami pare-pareho kasi alam namin na whatever rehabilitation and revitalization programs, isang bagyo lang katapat niyan."

With limited trips, PNR serves approximately 60,000 passengers daily. The oldest railway in Asia also offers the lowest fare rate for public transport along its route, with a minimum fare of P15 with P1.07 for the succeeding kilometer. With the formula, passengers traveling the whole line from Tutuban Station in Manila to Calamba, Laguna will only pay P60.