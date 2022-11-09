Residents clean up and look for salvageable items days after the onslaught of tropical storm Paeng in Antonio Dos, Noveleta, Cavite on Nov. 1, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File



MANILA — The death toll from severe tropical storm Paeng has reached 159 while agriculture damage swelled to at least P4.2 billion, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said on Wednesday.

The storm injured 147 people while 30 others remained missing, the NDRRMC said in its 6 a.m. report.

It added that agricultural damage climbed to P4.27 billion from an estimated P3.08 billion on Tuesday. Around 109,000 farmers and fisherfolk were affected, while some 121,000 hectares of crops were damaged.

Meanwhile, damage to infrastructure went up to P4.66 billion from P4.5 billion on Tuesday. Damaged structures included hundreds of road sections and bridges, flood control projects, and schools.

The NDRRMC said Paeng affected nearly 5.3 million people or some 1.3 million families. Of this figure, over 10,000 families or around 46,000 individuals were still in 214 evacuation centers.

The government has so far released P223 million worth of assistance, the agency said.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. placed 4 regions under a state calamity to allow the government to hasten its relief and recovery efforts.

