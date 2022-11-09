More than 9,000 examinees take the 2022 Bar Examinations

Examinees line up at De La Salle University in Taft Avenue Manila for the first day of the Bar examinations on Feb. 4, 2022. ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA -- A total of 9,821 candidates are set to take the four-day 2022 Bar exams which started on Wednesday, November 9.

At the De La Salle University, one of the 14 testing centers nationwide, examinees arrived as early as 4 a.m.

Examinee Jennifer Balang said she does not have expectations about the exam results since this is the first time she is taking it again after 27 long years.

"For 27 years ngayon lang ulit ako kukuha eh. Medyo short [preparations] kasi kali-leave ko lang sa office eh pero hopefully I pray oh god help me!" she said as she passed the checkpoint at Quirino Avenue.

Meanwhile, an examinee from Marawi City, Bolkia Guro, said he hopes he studied enough for the most important exam of his life.

"Sa ngayon kinakabahan pero iniwan ko na ang kaba ko sa boarding house, pinapasa ko na po kay Allah, siya na po ang bahala," he said.

Because of the bar examinations, selected roads near and around DLSU like the corner of Quirino Avenue and Taft Avenue until Estrada street have been closed to public from 2 a.m. until 8 a.m. It will open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. but will be closed again from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.

The stretch of Mendiola Street from Recto Avenue to Aguila Street and Aguila Street from Mendiola to 4th streets were also closed as San Beda College also served as a venue for the Bar Exams.

Alternate routes were provided by the Manila Traffic and Parking Bureau.

The DLSU has a total of 794 examinees, the third highest number among testing centers nationwide.

The Ateneo de Manila University, meanwhile, is hosting 2,500 Bar examinees in its junior and senior high school complexes.

This is the second time that bar takers can use their personal laptops with secure examination delivery program to be facilitated by a proctor.

Surveillance cameras are installed in all testing rooms.

Minimum health and safety protocols are still imposed. Examinees are asked to present their vaccination cards, while those who are not yet vaccinated, a negative RT-PCR or antigen test result from Department of Health-accredited testing facilities is required.

Motorists are advised to plan their trips accordingly as heavy traffic is expected along Katipunan Avenue in Quezon City.

The Bar Exams will also be held on November 9,13,16, and 20.