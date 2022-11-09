An 92-year-old woman is massaged by a caregiver inside Santa Maria Josefa home for the aged in Manila, Philippines, Nov. 29, 2017. Francis R. Malasig, EPA-EFE/File

MANILA — The House of Representatives has approved on second reading House Bill 227 or the proposed "Caregivers Welfare Act."

The congressional fact sheet published on the House website explained that the bill seeks to develop the caregiving profession and afford better protection to caregivers by establishing standards of employment and the proper course for the redress of grievances. It also aims to establish standards of protection for caregivers.

The same fact sheet said the bill would cover all caregivers employed and working within the country.

It requires the execution of a contract between the caregiver and the employer that outlines the conditions of employment such as compensation, duties and responsibilities, period of employment, and grounds for termination of contract.

It also enumerates the duties of caregivers and the specific benefits that are due them. It provides that the wages of caregivers shall not be less than the minimum wage prescribed by the concerned Regional Wage Board.

The measure mandates the institution of a system of licensing and regulation of private employment agencies to afford better protection to caregivers.

Finally, it provides for the manner by which a dispute between an employer and caregiver shall be settled.

DUTIES

Under the bill, the caregiver may provide any of the following services:

Provide personal care support and assistance to clients with physical impairment or disabilities in private homes, nursing or geriatric care facilities, and other residential settings;

Help clients with their daily activities and mobility restrictions;

Provide some basic health-related services, such as checking the clients' pulse rate, temperature and respiration rate:

Help clients with simple prescribed exercises, and assist them with home medications as prescribed by the physician, provided that assistance in the administration of intravenous medications shall be upon written consent of the physician;

Advise clients and their families on cleanliness and household tasks;

Accompany clients to appointments with doctors or on other errands;

Assist in housekeeping tasks within the clients' room;

Prepare food for clients; and

Other tasks directly related to the needs of the clients.

COMPENSATION

Under the bill, the caregiver's working hours shall be based on the employment contract signed by the parties and in accordance with the labor laws, rules and regulations. Beyond 8 hours, the caregiver gets a mandatory overtime pay.

The bill prohibits employers from paying the wages of the caregiver by means of promissory notes, vouchers, coupons, tokens, tickets, chits or any object other than the cash wage as provided for under the law. It also entitles caregivers to a 13th month pay as provided for by law.

It also requires employers to provide the caregiver with a payslip. It also states that a caregiver who has rendered at least one (1) year of service shall be entitled to an annual service incentive leave of at least five (5) days with pay. It mandates that any unused portion of the annual leave shall be cumulative or carried over to the succeeding years and that unused leaves shall be convertible to cash.

It also mandates that caregivers be covered by the Social Security System, the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation or Philhealth, and the Home Development Mutual Fund or Pag-IBlG.

Employers of household-based caregivers are mandated to provide for the basic necessities of the caregiver including at least 3 adequate meals a day and a humane sleeping arrangement. The bill also mandates employers to provide appropriate rest and assistance in case of illnesses and injuries sustained during the exercise of the caregiver's duties without loss of benefits.

On the other hand, all information and communication pertaining to the patient or employer or members of the household shall be treated as privileged and confidential, and shall not be publicly disclosed by the caregiver during and after employment.