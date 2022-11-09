Frasco: 1.9M tourist arrivals sa Pilipinas, nahigitan na ang projection para sa 2022

LONDON - Magandang balita ang dala ni Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia-Frasco sa kanyang pagbisita sa London, England.

Ayon sa kalihim, base sa kanilang pinakahuling datos, umabot na sa 1.9 milyon ang tourist arrivals sa bansa ngayong taon.

Nahigitan na raw ito ang kanilang projection na 1.7 milyong turista hanggang sa katapusan ng 2022. Aniya patuloy ding kinikilala ang mga tourist destinations ng bansa.

“The Philippines recently made it to the Conde Nast’s 40 most beautiful countries in the world. Travel and Leisure Magazine also awarded the Philippines with three of the 25 best islands in the world, namely Boracay, Palawan and Cebu,” pahayag ni Sec. Christina Garcia-Frasco.

Ibinahagi rin ni Frasco sa mga kinatawan ng filipino community, na nasa Philippine Embassy noong Sabado, ang mga programa ng Philippine Department of Tourism para isulong pa ang industriya.

Plano rin ng DOT na gawing tourism powerhouse ng Asya ang Pilipinas. Ilan sa mga kailangang gawin sabi ni Sec. Frasco ang pagdadagdag ng international direct flights papunta sa Pilipinas, pagsasa-ayos ng mga kalsada, airport at seaport.

Courtesy of ABS-CBN News file

Courtesy of ABS-CBN News file

Kabilang din sa dapat matutukan ay ang pagtatayo ng mga bagong pasilidad, pagsisiguro sa kaligtasan ng mga turista, pagpapalakas ng internet connectivity at pangangalaga sa mga likas na yaman ng bansa.

“As a mayor, my experience has been that the only way to translate theories on sustainability to actual implementation is to engage the grassroots community, to introduce the lifestyle and concept of sustainability into an economic, social and developmental framework,” sabi ni Frasco.

Courtesy of ABS-CBN News file

Courtesy of ABS-CBN News file

Nakikipag-ugnayan naman ang Philippine Department of Tourism London sa Filipino community sa UK para itaguyod pa ang tourism sector.

“We are organizing January 26 to Feb 20, a plane load of FilCom here. Please bring all your kamag-anak, and your friends, that’s the time to engage the lowest rate and we’ll give you perks when you arrive in the Philippines,” paanyaya ni Gerard Panga, Tourism Attache, PDOT London.

Kumpiyansa naman ang tourism stakeholders na tuluyan nang makakabawi ang industriya, lalo’t mas niluwagan pa ang travel requirements at COVID restrictions sa bansa.

“It’s a good thing na ‘yung good practices from the previous administration, they are continuing it and they are being proactive in initiating new ways and means to promote tourism in the Philippines,” sabi ni Atty. Aimee Alado-Blake, chairperson ng ASEAN-UK Business Forum.

“We are building up and we have good positive vibes. We may need a little bit more time to reach the level we have before the pandemic, but with God’s grace, we will reach that for sure,” sabi ni Ali Alim, travel agent, AA World Travellers.

Nasa London ang kalihim para sa World Travel Market na nagsimula ngayong Lunes, November 7.

