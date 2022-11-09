MANILA — The Philippines on Wednesday reported 1,241 new cases of COVID-19, pushing the country's total to 4,012,868 since the pandemic began.

Of the day's new infections, 310 were from Metro Manila.

The number of active cases is at 15,989, the lowest since July 13, Edson Guido, ABS-CBN's Data Analytics head, said.

The Department of Health also logged 24 new deaths from the respiratory disease, raising the total to 64,322.

Recoveries now stood at 3,932,557.

Screen grab from DOH COVID-19 tracker

The Philippines logged 6,346 COVID-19 cases in the past week, the DOH said Monday.

That means that from Oct. 31 to Nov. 6, an average of 907 daily infections were recorded in the country, which is 30 percent lower compared to the previous week.

That is the lowest number of cases logged in a single week in 19 weeks, or since the week of June 20-26 when the DOH logged 4,591, the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group said.

It was also the second straight week with weekly cases below 10,000. During the week of Oct. 24-30, the DOH logged 9,089 cases.

As of Nov. 7, over 73.5 million people in the country have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the DOH said.

Of the figure, over 20.6 million have received their first booster dose.

RELATED VIDEO