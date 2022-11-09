DepEd probes food poisoning incident in Iloilo school; 1 dead

The Department of Education (DepEd) Region 6 is investigating a food poisoning incident at Pili National High School in Ajuy, Iloilo on Nov. 4, which resulted in the death of one student and the hospitalization of 15 students and four DepEd personnel.

In a statement Wednesday, DepEd Region 6 said the students and their adviser had lunch in their classroom "where students brought a variety of food."

"On Saturday, November 5, 2022, some learners experienced stomachache and vomiting. They were immediately rushed to Barotac Viejo District Hospital where they were hydrated and started on IV antibiotics," the statement read.

"Upon investigation, the deceased learner was first brought to Sara District Hospital and was advised to be admitted but refused to do so and went home. A few hours later, the learner’s condition got worse, and was rushed to Barotac Viejo District Hospital but was declared dead on arrival," it added.

DepEd Region 6 said they are coordinating with the school and the Rural Health Unit of Ajuy to respond to the needs of the affected learners and personnel.

"The Local Government Unit of Ajuy pledged to shoulder the hospital bill of the victims and extend financial assistance to the family of the deceased learner. Pili National High School personnel and nearby public schools of Ajuy, Iloilo also initiated financial assistance to the victims," according to the statement.