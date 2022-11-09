Cynthia Villar fumes at PH Reclamation Authority: 'Sobra na 'to eh'

Sen. Cynthia Villar during the plenary deliberations on the proposed P5.268-trillion national budget inquires whether there is a way to control the Philippine Reclamation Authority (PRA) from actions, which are contrary to public good. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)

MANILA -- Sen. Cynthia Villar on Wednesday lambasted the Philippine Reclamation Authority (PRA), citing instances wherein the agency allegedly acted "against serving the public good."

During the Senate's deliberation on the proposed P5.268 trillion budget for 2023, Villar took the opportunity to air her grievances against the PRA.

Villar said that at the height of the pandemic, PRA prevented the Department of Health (DOH) from constructing an extension of the Las Piñas General Hospital.

"They don't want to allow us us build a hospital because hindi daw nire-release ng DBM 'yung pera sa kanila… I'm so surprised because it is with DBM, tapos na 'yung papel, eh alam mo naman ang DBM matagal mag-release. And it was COVID tapos ayaw pa niya i-start yung hospital," she said.

Villar also recounted another instance wherein PRA refused to allow the construction of a Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) district office in Las Piñas.

"They won't allow DPWH to build our district office kasi daw may utang yung DPWH sa kanila with regards to Cavitex na P4 billion. Ano naman ang relation ng Cavitex sa aming district office?" Villar asked.

"Bakit 'yung PRA magagawa na lang ang gusto nilang gawin?" she added.

Villar also questioned PRA’s change of name from Public Estates Authority which, in effect, “institutionalizes the bad practice of reclamation especially with the worsening effect of climate change.”

According to Senate Finance panel chairperson Sen. Sonny Angara, Villar can raise her issues against PRA through Governance Commission for GOCCs.

"I am arranging a meeting sa GCG to control this PRA. Sobra na 'to eh. This is for public good, this is not for me. I'm so amazed they're doing this to us... They have been doing this for so long and nagsasawa na ko," Villar said.

This is not the first time Villar berated a government agency over acts affecting Las Piñas City, the turf of the family. Last month, Villar cursed at a DENR official for another reclamation project.

