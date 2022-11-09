Customs seizes P4.4-M worth of marijuana declared as fishing net

The Bureau of Customs in Clark, Pampanga seized P4.4 million worth of kush marijuana last October 28, 2022. Handout photo

MANILA - The Bureau of Customs and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency seized 2,922 grams of high grade kush marijuana in Clark, Pampanga last Oct. 28.

The illegal drugs, which has an estimated value of P4.383 million, was discovered in a shipment supposedly containing "fishing net". It arrived in the Port of Clark on Oct. 23 from Azusa, California.

It was initially marked for physical examination after showing suspicious image. Authorities then discovered a blue Styrofoam sheet containing 6 vacuum-sealed packs of dried leaves suspected to be illegal drugs.

Laboratory analysis confirmed the presence of Tetrahydrocannabinol/ Marijuana, a dangerous drug under Republic Act (R.A.) No. 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, the BOC said in its statement.

So far this year, the Port of Clark has already seized P129 million worth of illegal drugs, the BOC said.

