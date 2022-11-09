Drug reformists stand up in recognition of undergoing the PNP Northern Police District's rehabilitation program during the launch of Kanlungan ng Pagbabago in Caloocan City on April 27, 2018. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File



MANILA — An official of the Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB) proposed giving "ayuda" or cash assistance to families of drug users undergoing rehabilitation.

DDB Undersecretary Gilberto Cruz gave the suggestion during the deliberation of the House Committee on Dangerous Drugs on various bills before the committee.

"Ang gusto lang namin dito is we include sana 'yung PhilHealth for, let’s say the person who uses drugs wants to avail of the rehab will be supported by PhilHealth. And then the ayuda system to the family na ibibigay while the person is undergoing rehabilitation, yung pamilya suportado ng DSWD for the ayuda. And then the TESDA is for skills development," Cruz told lawmakers.

(We want to include PhilHealth, et’s say the person who uses drugs wants to avail of the rehab will be supported by PhilHealth. And then the ayuda system for the family, which will be given while the person is undergoing rehabilitation, the family will be supported by the DSWD.)

The DDB official said this could ensure that the rehabilitation of the drug user would be completed.

The panel was tackling several proposed amendments to the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act and a proposal to put up anti-drug abuse councils throughout the country.

